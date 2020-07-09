Suspect arrested in shooting of 14-year-old victim in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- One suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a teen outside a convenience store in Crowley on July 3, 2020.

Charles Moore, 19, faces two counts of accessory after the fact for attempted first-degree murder and two counts of attempted armed robbery.

Charles Moore (Crowley Police Department)

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the victim is still recovering from his injuries but is in good condition.

This investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected, the chief said.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to call the Crowley Police Department at (337) 783-1234 or Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers, (337) 789-8477.