Supreme Court rules against citizenship census question

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In one of the most anticipated decisions this Supreme Court term, the justices decided the government cannot add a question to the 2020 census asking people if they are a U.S. citizen.

“I’m very pleased with the news, I’m glad the supreme court ruled that way,” Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen said. A group of states led by New York sued to stop the administration saying the addition of the question would lead to an undercount.

“Community grants or state grants are based on that. Even our representation,” Rosen said.

States like California and Texas could lose seats in Congress and the census determines which states get hundreds of billions of federal dollars for things like schools and roads.

In the majority opinion, Chief Justice Roberts wrote that the government failed to give a good enough reason why the citizenship question should be added to the census.

However Hans Von Spakovsky with the Heritage Foundation says the high court did not rule the question is unconstitutional.

“The Justice Department which represents the government has got to provide more evidence, more information more data, to the lower court. But if they do that and they satisfy the court well then they can add the citizenship question to the census,” he said.

It’s unlikely it would happen before the 2020 forms are finalized and printed.