Summer pattern takes hold of Acadiana

After several weeks of temperatures being held down by cloud cover and rainfall, it appears the weather will finally become more summer-like across Acadiana through the rest of this week and the weekend.

The upper-level feature, which gave us all of the rain last week, is losing its influence over the area and weakening. In its wake, high pressure is expected to build across Mexico and Texas, pushing hotter temperatures further eastward later this week.

For today, highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Persistent south winds are keeping humidity levels high, yielding feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees in spots. A chance for afternoon storms will stay in the forecast through today and tomorrow, but rain chances will only be between 30-40%.

As the high pressure ridge builds later this week, rain chances will continue to go down and temperatures will continue to go up. In fact, highs could be in the lower 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday–with feels-like temperatures in the 100-105 degree range this weekend.

Rain chances could increase again by Sunday as a back-door front moves in from the northeast.

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 94°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
