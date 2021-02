ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) In St. Mary Parish, the city of Patterson hosted a “Stuff the Truck” event for winter storm victims in Texas.

30 volunteers showed up to help including stuff the truck including the Patterson High School boys basketball team and coaches.

In total, 15 pallets of water was collected to send to Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, Texas.

The church will give the water out to the public Sunday.