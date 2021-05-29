Storms possible today, nice weather for Memorial Day

An upper-level trough is moving across the eastern portions of the United States. We’re on the tail-end of this trough, but this feature, coupled with a weak surface front, will be enough to produce a few scattered storms across the area today. Storm coverage will be 30-40% throughout the afternoon.

Behind this system, northwesterly flow should bring in cooler and drier air. In fact, overnight lows could push into the lower 60s tonight and tomorrow morning, with upper 50s possible across central parts of the state!

Wonderful weather for Sunday and Memorial Day as highs will be in the low-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies and lower humidity.

High pressure retreats by the middle and end of next week, allowing a trough and southwesterly flow to come back into the area. This will once again increase atmospheric moisture and allow for a daily chance of scattered storms Wednesday through Friday.