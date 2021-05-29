Storms possible today, nice weather for Memorial Day

News
Posted: / Updated:

An upper-level trough is moving across the eastern portions of the United States. We’re on the tail-end of this trough, but this feature, coupled with a weak surface front, will be enough to produce a few scattered storms across the area today. Storm coverage will be 30-40% throughout the afternoon.

Behind this system, northwesterly flow should bring in cooler and drier air. In fact, overnight lows could push into the lower 60s tonight and tomorrow morning, with upper 50s possible across central parts of the state!

Wonderful weather for Sunday and Memorial Day as highs will be in the low-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies and lower humidity.

High pressure retreats by the middle and end of next week, allowing a trough and southwesterly flow to come back into the area. This will once again increase atmospheric moisture and allow for a daily chance of scattered storms Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Rain Shower

Abbeville

75°F Rain Shower Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Crowley

74°F Rain Shower Feels like 74°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Opelousas

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

New Iberia

75°F Light Rain Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar