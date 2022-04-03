Warm temperatures are expected tomorrow as a warm front advances northward through the region. Highs are expected to be in the low-mid 80s with increasing clouds throughout the day. Storms could fire up along the warm front as it lifts northward through the region during the afternoon hours. These initial storms will be elevated in nature, meaning they’ll be rooted higher up in the atmosphere. Elevated thunderstorms can sometimes be large hail producers, so that may be something we’ll need to watch in the afternoon, especially across northern areas of Acadiana and into central parts of the state.

Late tomorrow night, the main upper-level feature will move into the area. This will lead to the formation of a complex of storms over eastern Texas, which will sweep across the state tomorrow night and Tuesday morning.

With this complex, the risk for strong/damaging winds will be possible, especially for areas further northward. The northern areas of Acadiana are under a level 2 risk for severe storms tomorrow night and Tuesday morning, with a level 3 risk for central parts of the state.



The main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail. Due to the storm structure, I’m not anticipating a huge tornado threat with this latest system. It is interesting to note, however, that this complex will move through during the morning hours of Tuesday. With the past few systems, we’ve talked about the cooler shelf waters helping to knock down storms and limit severe weather potential during afternoon weather events. During the morning hours, however, instability is actually increased across coastal waters and the opposite could be true as the heat held by the shallow waters could provide more fuel to these storms as they move southward into the area. It’s yet to be seen if this will lead to stronger storms across Acadiana Tuesday morning. Although the severe weather threat looks mainly to the north, I wouldn’t be surprised if storms come into Acadiana stronger than currently predicted. These morning events usually are the ones we have to watch out for the most, likely due to the process I mentioned above.

Storms should end by Tuesday afternoon. Very warm temperatures are expected Wednesday before a front cools us off Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.