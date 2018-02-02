Still on: Saturday’s first Mardi Gras walking parade hosted by the Krewe de Canailles

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– On Friday, February 9, 2018, a brand new Mardi Gras tradition will begin

as the upstart Mardi Gras collective Krewe de Canailles will bring a walking

parade through the heart of Lafayette.

“Relying on people-powered creations and no barricades, the Krewe hopes to create an annual combination of creativity, sustainability, and just the right amount of Acadiana Mardi Gras mischief,” the new organization said in a statement.



The first-year theme “ Local Legends ” gives Krewe members the challenge of creating costumes

and floats that pay homage to prominent Hub City figures, landmarks and happenings.

“Expected appearances include an all-women dance team costumed as businesswoman Sharon Moss, several versions of fitness champion Red Lerille, and a skating troupe of Louisiana IceGators,” said the KDC krewe.

Starting at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center, the parade will march along Jefferson Street

through downtown Lafayette and into the Freetown neighborhood before making a final stop with an

after-party at the Warehouse 535 concert venue beginning roughly at 9 p.m.

The New Natives Brass Band will lead the way with performances both in the

parade and to open the after-party before Lafayette’s very own Lost Bayou Ramblers who won a

Grammy Award for “Best Regional Roots Album” in late January.

“We’re so excited to take part in the very first Krewe de Canailles walking parade. It’s a great time to have a new Krewe to parade its way through downtown and Freetown, the areas of Lafayette which have served as a creative center for many generations of local artists and entrepreneurs,” said Ramblers front man Louis Michot.

The parade is free to attend and will be most visible along Jefferson Street in downtown

Lafayette beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 9.

Spectators of all ages are welcome and are encouraged to bring flashlights, costumes, and noisemakers to the parade route.

The after-party at Warehouse 535 is open to adults ages 21+ with $10 admission .

Learn more about the krewe here.