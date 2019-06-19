State Representative Terry Landry will not seek re-election

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Representative Terry Landry, chairman of the House Transportation committee, and retired superintendent of the Louisiana State Police announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election after serving two terms in the Louisiana Legislature.



“After prayerful consideration and reflection with my family, I’ve decided that now is the time to turn the page on this chapter in my life. Serving the people of St. Martin, Iberia and Lafayette parishes in this capacity has been one of the highest honors of my life. I am both thankful and humbled by the opportunity to serve,” said Landry said in his announcement today.

Prior to being elected to the House of Representatives, Landry was appointed by Governor Mike Foster in the year 2000 to serve as Louisiana State Police Superintendent. In 2011, Landry was elected to the Louisiana House in District 96 by 56 percent of the vote.

