State Police seek juvenile fugitive in Northwest Louisiana

State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile, 16-year-old Kelvin Williams, who escaped from the Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe, La.

According to police, Williams was incarcerated for attempted armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

He has a history of firearm-related offenses and is considered dangerous, police said.

It happened Friday, July 19, at approximately 4:30 a.m.,

Police said Williams and another juvenile escaped from the Swanson Correctional Center and during their escape, the juveniles burglarized a vehicle and a cellular phone was stolen.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., the other juvenile was apprehended in Shreveport.

Williams last known address is in the Shreveport/Bossier area.

Williams is approximately 5 feet 8 inches, and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

He now holds active warrants for simple escape and simple burglary.

Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop G at 318-741-7411 or their local law enforcement agency.