State Police release new photos of debris left from wreckage on Basin Bridge Monday

State Police have released new photos of debris left from the wreckage on the Basin Bridge Monday afternoon.

One person died and at least five others were injured in a 5-vehicle crash and fire that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-10 at mile marker 124.5 between Whiskey Bay and Butte La Rose.

I-10 westbound remains closed from Baton Rouge to Lafayette until crews can remove the debris and perform a bridge inspection, DOTD officials announced.

An exact date and time for the removal and haul of the debris, and the re-opening of the bridge has not been announced.