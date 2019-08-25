State Police: Mother and toddler killed in early morning crash near Sunset

Two people died, including a 2-year old and the child’s mother in an early morning crash near the Sunset, Grand Coteau area.

It happened just before 1:30 am on the I-49 South Service Road at Zack Miller Road in St. Landry Parish.

According to State Police, the crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Lacy Leger of Sunset, along with her 2-year-old passenger.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Leger was driving southbound on the I-49 Service Road at the same time that 48-year-old Michael Shane Guidry of Carencro was traveling northbound on the I-49 Service Road.

For unknown reasons, police say, Guidry crossed the center line, entered into the southbound lane of travel and struck Leger’s vehicle head-on.

Police say Leger was properly restrained as was the 2-year-old male rear seat passenger, but suffered fatal injuries.

A 16-year-old female rear seat passenger was also properly restrained, police said, and has serious injuries.

Guidry was unrestrained and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Impairment is suspected on his part, police said, and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.