State Police arrest Livingston man after he fled traffic stop where drugs were recovered

PORT ALLEN (KLFY) – A Livingston man is behind bars this morning after State Police conducted a traffic stop and recovered drugs from his vehicle.

Just befor 3:00 a.m. Thursday, Troopers assigned to Troop A stopped Darrell Smith, Jr., 39, for a traffic violation on I-10 East near Port Allen.

During the stop, Troopers became suspicious of criminal activity and requested consent to search his vehicle.

Troopers would recover nearly 2.5 kilos of methamphetamine from the vehicle.

Smith reportedly resisted when Troopers attempted to arrest him and he fled the scene in his vehicle with a Trooper trapped in the driver side door jamb.

The Trooper was dragged across the roadway before breaking free and suffering minor injuries when he landed.

Smith escaped the scene, but was found in Hammond later that night and arrested on the following charges:

Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Battery on a Police Officer (Felony & MIsedemeanor), Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting and Officer with Force or Violence, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs and Improper Lane Usage.

This case is still under investigation and there may be more charges.