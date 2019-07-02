Officials to address violence after five shootings in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)- It’s been a violent weekend in the Capital City, and with many questions, there are hopes some feedback with be given.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul are calling together community members from all walks-of-life (adults, youth, faith-based, non-profits and law enforcement) to discuss the incidents that happened in the past few days.

City parish officials will provide a briefing on current and future plans around violence prevention, as well as facilitate an open community discussion to drive immediate solutions for summer 2019 and going forward.

The goal is to walk away with action steps to increase the peace in the community.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, July 2nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard.