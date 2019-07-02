Live Now
Man shot by Mississippi officer after Louisiana carjacking

WOODVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a man shot a woman in Louisiana, stole her car and left her wounded before driving to Mississippi where he was shot multiple times by a police officer.

Woodville, Mississippi, Police Chief Jessie Stewart tells WAFB-TV an officer shot 28-year-old Gerry Byrd multiple times in the chest after 2 a.m. Tuesday at a gas station. He says Byrd tried to drive through the storefront, got out, waved two pistols in the air and slapped a clerk.

Byrd was taken by helicopter to a Baton Rouge hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police in Baton Rouge say Byrd shot a 26-year-old woman while they were driving together on Interstate 10 earlier Tuesday, stealing her car. She was found wounded walking along the interstate.

