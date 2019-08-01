White Supremacist gang leader and another inmate escapes from an Arkansas jail using fake bodies in their beds

In this undated booking photo provided by the Jefferson County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 shows Wesley Gullett. Gullett, a leader of a white supremacist gang in Arkansas and another inmate, Christopher Sanderson, have escaped a local jail and are being sought by authorities who say they consider the men armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals service said Tuesday, July 30, 2019 authorities were searching for Gullett and Sanderson after the pair escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center in Pine Bluff, which is about 38 miles south of Little Rock. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff says two inmates, including the leader of a white supremacist gang, escaped from jail by placing “dummy bodies” in their beds to fool jailers.

The search continued Thursday for inmates Wesley Gullett and Christopher Sanderson. Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. says the men were last seen in the jail at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, and officials realized they were missing at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Christopher Sanderson / Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

According to The New York Times, there is a $10,000 reward for Gullett’s capture, and a $5,000 reward for Sanderson’s capture. The Times also went into Gullet’s past, saying prosecutors identified him one of 54 others when members of the New Aryan Nation were rounded up in a sting operation earlier this year.

Woods says the pair put padding in their bunks to make it look like they were asleep, then climbed to the roof of the building and over a fence to escape.

Woods told the Pine Bluff Commercial that “several other inmates” tried to escape Tuesday but were quickly captured after a drone spotted them on the roof. An internal investigation is underway.

