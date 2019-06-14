Video: Ex-St. Tammany Sheriff Strain walks out of jail, makes first comments

COVINGTON, La. (WWL-TV)— Ex. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain, indicted and arrested this week on sex crime charges including rape, incest, sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile, walked out of the St. Tammany Parish Jail Friday afternoon, after posting bond.

Strain had little to say when questioned by a battery of reporters, mostly stating that he had a “lot to say” but would do it in court.

There are plenty of comments to be made, whenever we go to court,” said Strain.

The ex-sheriff needed to post a $400,000 bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now