UPDATE : Missing boys from Livingston Parish found

UPDATE: LPSO said, “the Garsee brothers have been located! They were found safe and sound at a nearby residence. Thank you for your assistance.”

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Officials are asking for the public’s help locating two young boys who went missing from their family home in Walker.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jacob and Riley Garsee were last seen just before 6 p.m. on Monday, June 17. They were outside their home located off Glascock Lane.

“The family contacted us late last night for assistance,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “The boys were outside of their home helping to do yard work. It’s believed they wandered off. The home is near a wooded area. LPSO deputies – & our first responder partners – have been & continue to actively search the area. We do not suspect foul play at this hour.”

Jacob Garsee,12, is described as a 5-foot-2 white male, with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing approximately 155 lbs, with a scar on his right eyebrow closest to the nose. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt with jeans.

Riley Garsee, 10, is described as a 4-foot-9 white male, with light blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing between 80 and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt with jeans.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). Foul play is not suspected.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now