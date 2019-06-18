UPDATE: CPSO arrests three more men in human trafficking case involving 14-year-old victim

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Three more suspects believed to be involved in a sex trafficking case have been arrested in Lake Charles.

They have been identified as Jason D. Bryant, 19, Tyler D. Lawson, 26, and 27-year-old Kelly Johnson, Jr. were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center between June 19 and 20.

Bryant and Lawson are charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; and Johnson is charged with first degree rape.

Bryant’s bond is set at $1.5 million; Lawson’s bond at $250,000; and Johnson’s bond at $2 million.

The investigation in continuing and more arrests and charges are possible.

ORIGINAL: Authorities have rescued a 14-year-old girl forced into sex trafficking the man authorities said was her guardian.

On March 21 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were dispatched to a motel on North Martin Luther King Highway in Lake Charles in reference to a possible location of a teenage girl who had been reported as a runaway.

When detectives arrived at the motel they located the girl in a room, along with Mariah Miller, of Iowa.

During the investigation and after interviewing the girl, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office learned she has been a victim of sex trafficking since January 2019.

The victim told detectives she had been beaten and forced to have sexual intercourse with numerous men.

During further investigation detectives learned Miller, along with an acquaintance of the victim, Kaleb Citizen, 21, of Lake Charles, and Darius P. Landry, 28, of Lake Charles, who was the victim’s guardian and family member, were responsible for trafficking the girl.

Detectives were also able to identify one of the men, Antonio Tompkins, 25, of Lake Charles, with whom she was forced to have sex, authorities said.

Between June 10 and 13 a district signed warrants for the arrest of all four suspects. Miller, Citizen, and Tompkins; were all incarcerated at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on unrelated charges.

Miller is charged with human trafficking with a bond of $250,000.

Citizen is charged with human trafficking, first degree rape and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile with a bond of $2 million.

Tompkins is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile with a bond of $250,000.

Landry was arrested on June 17 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with trafficking of juveniles for sexual purposes with a bond of $250,000.

The investigation in continuing and more arrests and charges are likely.

Detectives also have reason to believe there may be more juvenile victims, so if anyone has any additional information on this case or these suspects, please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

CPSO Detectives Seth Abshire and Michael G. Miller are the lead investigators on this case.

