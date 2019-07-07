Unrestrained driver killed on Interstate 55 in Manchac

MANCHAC, La.- Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were called out about a fatal crash that happened on Sunday at approximately 3:48am, on Interstate 55 northbound bridge just north of Manchac in Tangipahoa Parish.

Troopers are withholding the name of the deceased pending notification to next of kin.

Upon investigation, Troopers to learned that a 2008 Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Interstate 55. For reasons still unknown at this time, the Maxima stopped in the left lane. While stopped, the Maxima was struck by a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the Maxima was unrestrained and received fatal injuries in result of the crash.

The driver and passenger in the Sonata were properly seat belted in at the time of the crash. Both occupants in the Sonata received moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation, and blood samples were collected from both drivers scientific analysis.