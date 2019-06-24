Unrestrained Denham Springs man killed in Livingston Parish crash

DENHAM SPRINGS, La.– Midafternoon on Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on LA Hwy 1028(Old River Rd.) south of LA Hwy 64 (Magnolia Beach Rd.) in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of Chris Buchholtz, 48, of Denham Springs.

Upon invesitgation it was revealed that the crash occured as Buchholtz was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on LA Hwy 1028.

For reasons unknown at this time, the Chevrolet ran off the right side of the roadway, and then re-entered the northbound lane of travel on LA Hwy 1028. Afte which, continued on into to travel off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then entered a ditch and overturned.

Buchholtz was not seat bealted at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.

He was transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge, where he died from his injuries.

Impairment is suspected to be factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained from Buchholtz and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

