TPSO deputies and AG agents make arrest in connection with multi-agency child pornography

TERREBONNE PARISH- A sex offender form Houma, La. was arrested on Friday by AG’s agents and TPSO deputies, for connection with a multi-agency child pornography investigation. He is also facing felony weapons charges. The weapons charge is due to guns being found at the convicted felon’s home.

Kenneth Patrick Porche Jr., 39, faces 23 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and seven counts of firearms possession by a convicted felon.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Louisiana State Police and agents of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit were conducting a search warrant at a home on Glenhill Drive, where Porche lives. During the search weapons were found.

“This is a case where our deputies, working closely with other agencies, have assisted in taking a dangerous criminal from our community,” Col. Daigre said. “This was not a routine weapons collection. It included a 12-gauge shotgun with a sawed-off barrel and stock.”

In addition to the sawed-off shotgun, weapons recovered from Porche’s home included three additional shotguns, two rifles and a .22 pistol. Following his arrest, Porche was taken to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he is being held with no bond set.

(Photo: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Officers were praised by, Attorney General Landry, for their work. The officers have been heavily engaged in child pornography investigations that include Terrebonne Parish.

“My Cyber Crime Unit is committed to investigating and arresting those who exploit our children,” said Attorney General Landry. “We will not stop in our efforts to work with local law enforcement in bringing these criminals to justice.”