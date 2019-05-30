Texas woman dies after injuries received in motorcycle crash

CALCASIEU PARISH– Anita Collins has died Monday from injuries that she received during a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

Sunday morning, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 about two miles west of Vinton.

Upon investigation, it was found that Kenneth Earl Collins, 59, of Houston, Texas, was traveling west on 1-10 when his 2012 Can-Am Spyder (3-wheeled) motorcycle tire tread began to separate from the rear wheel, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rotated clockwise, overturned, and slid off the right side of the roadway before overturning again. Both the driver and the passenger, Anita Marie Collins, 59, of Houston Texas, were ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver and passenger were both wearing DOT approved helmets.

Kenneth Collins sustained minor injuries and Anita Collins sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Both were transported to a local hospital where Anita Collins later died of her injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Kenneth Collins was cited for no motorcycle endorsement and careless operation.

