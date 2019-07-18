Teen dies after being ejected from bed of pickup truck

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH– On Thursday, shortly after 12:15pm, Louisiana State Police Troop D were called to a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a teenage passenger on, Gro Racca Road near Willie Road in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Upon investigation it was found that a 2000 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Gro Racca Road when, for unknown reasons, the driver ran off the right side of the road resulting in the vehicle to overturn. Adam Wyatt Sandoff, 18, of Iowa, La., a passenger riding in the bed of the pickup truck, was ejected from the vehicle.

Sandhoff was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries where he died later that evening.

The driver, whose name is not being released due to his age, was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was not injured. He was cited for careless operation and no driver’s license.

The crash remains under investigation.