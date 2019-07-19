Speed and impairment suspected in fatal Livingston Parish crash

KILLIAN, La.– Thursday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A were called out shortly after 11:00pm to investigate a single vehicle fatality crash on Hwy 444 west of La Hwy 22 in Livingston Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Megan Shoeman, 19, of Livingston.

Upon investigation troopers found that the crash occurred as Shoeman was driving a 2014 Mazda 3 eastbound on LA Hwy 444 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Mazda ran off the roadway to the left and struck a tree. This caused the vehicle to flip and become overturned.

Although Shoeman was properly restrained at the time of the crash, she was partially ejected from the vehicle. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the area’s coroner’s office. A passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Impairment is suspected on the part of Shoeman, and a toxicology sample was obtained from her and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.