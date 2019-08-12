Sheriff: 21-year-old woman found safe after being kidnapped in Louisiana

EDGARD, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a kidnapped woman has been found alive with the man who allegedly broke down her door and assaulted her.

News outlets report the 21-year-old woman was kidnapped early Sunday morning and found later that evening.

A St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s statement says 29-year-old Devin Bolden kicked down her door at 3:30 a.m. and assaulted her before fleeing the scene with her.

Bolden was arrested Sunday on charges including attempted home invasion, domestic abuse and kidnapping. It is unclear whether Bolden has an attorney.