Schedler wants Louisiana to reimburse $32K for sexual harassment settlement

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Former Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler, who resigned last year amid sexual harassment allegations, wants the state to reimburse him $32,000 for his costs of the legal settlement.



Schedler was sued by a woman who worked in his office and claimed Schedler repeatedly harassed her.



As part of the settlement, the woman alleging the harassment received $167,500, including $18,425 that Schedler paid personally.

The Advocate reports that Schedler filed a lawsuit in February against the state, seeking payment of $14,000 in his attorney fees and costs, plus reimbursement for his share of the settlement.



Schedler is arguing the state didn’t provide him an individual defense in the case, as required by law.



Spokesmen for state agencies involved in the lawsuit wouldn’t comment, citing policies against talking about ongoing litigation.

