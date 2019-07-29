Live Now
Louisiana sanitation worker killed in garbage truck crash

Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Police say a Louisiana sanitation worker was killed when a pickup slammed into the garbage truck he was standing behind.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz confirms that 40-year-old Ricky Mitchell was killed Monday morning in Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reports that Scrantz says driver Vincent Dipuma struck Mitchell from behind in a pickup while the garbage truck was stopped. Disposal service office manager Carla Smith says another worker riding on the other side of the truck jumped off to grab a barrel and was uninjured.

Scrantz says Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene. Dipuma was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and could face charges.

Scrantz said a toxicology sample was taken but results aren’t available yet.

