Saints quarterback joins Louisiana governor in announcement

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has enlisted help from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in promoting Louisiana’s new program to certify veteran-owned businesses.

Brees appears with the Democratic governor in a new public service announcement about the program that was released Tuesday.

Veterans First PSA We know our veterans don't stop serving when they come home. As business owners, veterans across the state continue to serve their communities with distinction and play an integral role in our economy. The Louisiana Veterans First Business Initiative provides an opportunity for us to give back to our veterans and their families by purchasing goods and services from these businesses. As a former Army Airborne Ranger, I encourage all veterans, active-duty personnel, Gold Star families and reserve-military business owners to sign up for this program today and connect with new customers and clients. And I encourage everyone to make use of the Veterans First database by patronizing these businesses, and remember to thank them for their great service to our state and nation as well. #lagov

The announcement featuring the popular Saints quarterback will be on the air as Edwards is running for re-election in a heavily contested race against two major GOP challengers.

Lawmakers agreed earlier this year to create the Veterans First Business Initiative in the state’s economic development department.

The agency is certifying the businesses and created an insignia for them to use. It will display a searchable database on its website for customers who want to find vendors owned by veterans or spouses of veterans killed while on duty.