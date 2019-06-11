Road to ride sharing in Louisiana is widening

Ride-sharing services will expand to rural Louisiana, under a law the state’s governor will sign Tuesday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will sign state Rep. Tanner Magee’s measure to craft statewide regulations for hailing businesses such as Uber and Lyft.

The governor’s signature follows a three-year stalemate in the push to widen ride-sharing access in Louisiana. State lawmakers rallied around the legislation this year, after legislators in rural areas doubled down on their support.

The state’s Department of Transportation and Development will oversee industry regulations.

