SLIDELL, La. – (WDSU/WVLA) – Officials said rescue crews located the body of a missing swimmer in Lake Pontchartrain Friday morning.

Her identity is being withheld until her family is notified.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Fire Department, the 20-year-old woman was hit by a boat while swimming.

Crews from the Sheriff’s office, the Coast Guard, and other agencies were assisting with the search and rescue operation.