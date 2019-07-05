REPORT: 3 LSU graduates killed in helicopter crash in the Bahamas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Three of the seven people killed in a helicopter crash in The Bahamas were LSU graduates, according to several media outlets.

Kameron Cline, Jillian Clark, and Brittney Searson, all LSU graduates were killed on July 4 when their helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Big Grand Cay island in The Bahamas, according to a report from the Palm Beach Post newspaper.

Mining magnate Chris Cline, Kameron’s father, two other people, also died in the crash. The helicopter was reportedly bound for Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Jillian Clark, of Kenner, La., was a member of LSU Phi Mu sorority and played volleyball at Mount Carmel High School in New Orleans, according to Nola.com.