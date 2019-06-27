Rapides Parish deputies charged in payroll fraud investigation

After a lengthy and thorough investigation, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations arrested three Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of malfeasance, public payroll fraud, and injuring public records.

In September of 2018, detectives were contacted by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate discrepancies discovered during an internal audit of their Safe and Sober Campaign. The investigation revealed deputies Matthew R. Davis, Jonathan P. Treadway, and David Billings fraudulently claimed and were paid for unworked hours during the high visibility safety campaign. Citations claimed, by the deputies, to support the unworked hours were unable to be located during the investigation.

Based on information obtained, investigators secured arrest warrants for Davis, Treadway, and Billings. Earlier today, they were arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, on the above charges.