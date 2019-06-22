Raising Cane’s founder named one of best CEOs to work for in country

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Todd Graves, the founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, has been named one of the top CEOs in the country. That’s according to Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award.

Click here for the 2019 full list.

Glassdoor is one of the world’s biggest job and recruiting sites. The company just released its 2019 list recognizing top CEOS, highlighting leaders that employees love to work for.

Graves got an approval rating of 95%, putting him in 28th place on the list of the top 100. Graves earned the ranking through anonymous and voluntary reviews that Raising Cane’s employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

The average approval rating of CEOs on the list of the top 100 is 69%.

In 28th place, Graves is the second-ranked CEO on the list in the restaurant industry and the highest ranked CEO from a company based in Louisiana.

“To receive this recognition that comes directly from our crew gives me so much pride; I am over the moon! I’m so appreciative of my great crew and this motivates me to work even harder for our crew, our customers, and our communities,” Graves said

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now