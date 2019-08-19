1  of  3
Protests follow police chase that ended in deadly ATV crash

Louisiana

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BUNKIE, La. (AP) — Some residents of a central Louisiana town are protesting after a man crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died during a police chase.

KALB-TV reports the protest stems from the Aug. 3 death of 20-year-old Bunkie resident Reginald Smith Jr.

The Bunkie Police Department says officers spotted an all-terrain vehicle speeding around 1 a.m. with lights off.

Police pursued, and Smith crashed and died.

Smith’s cousin, Lawanda Daniels, questions the chase, saying Smith was only trying to get home. Protest organizer Quazeric Reed says the death points to deeper issues of racism. Smith was African American.

Bunkie Police Chief Scotty Ferguson says his department has done nothing wrong, noting Louisiana State Police are investigating. A toxicology report released Friday shows Smith’s blood alcohol level was 0.144, over the .08 legal limit.

Information from: KALB-TV, http://kalb.com

