Police: Louisiana man attacks same victim twice over the course of 3 days

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he attacked the same victim twice over the span of three days.

According to arrest reports, 34-year-old John Anthony Sampognaro, III, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Home Invasion, Second Degree Battery, and Simple Battery.

Police say that Sampognaro and the victim were arguing on June 5 when Sampognaro struck the victim in the head. The victim received injuries to his hand/wrist and was treated with a cast.

On June 7, Sampognaro broke into the same victim’s home by breaking a glass window on the back door. Police say that Sampognaro found the victim asleep and struck him in the face with the victim’s hand, which broke the victim’s jaw. Surgery was required to repair the victim’s jaw.

Sampognaro is currently being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center on a $47,500 bond.

