Police: Louisiana man arrested after pouring alcohol on roommate, threatens to set her on fire

A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he poured rubbing alcohol on his roommate and threatened to set her on fire.

According to arrest reports, 63-year-old Raymond Barnes and his roommate were arguing at their home in the 400 block of Tanglewood Drive when Barnes allegedly grabbed a bottle of rubbing alcohol and splashed it on her. The victim then says that Barnes threatened to set her on fire.

A witness claims he saw Barnes splash the victim with the rubbing alcohol but did not hear him say he would set her on fire.

According to police, Barnes could be seen smoking a rolled cigarette when they arrived. Barnes admitted to police that the cigarette was a “joint” after inviting the deputies inside the home.

When asked if he did splash the victim with rubbing alcohol Barnes simply said, “Sometimes you just gotta scare people.”

Barnes was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Simple Assault and Possession of Marijuana. His bond has not been set at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the BRProud App from the App Store or Google Play.