Police: Hit and Run driver dies a few miles away after car runs off road

TERREBONNE PARISH, La.(WWL-TV) — A man involved in a hit and run crash just minutes earlier died when his SUV ran off the road Monday night on LA Hwy 315 in Terrebonne Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. on LA Hwy. 315 approximately five miles south of Highway 182.

According to State Police, a Dodge Durango driven by 44-year-old Ricky G. Giroir Jr. of Houma, entered a left curve and ran off the roadway to the right. After the vehicle left the road, it struck a tree.

State Police said that Giroir was properly belted, but still suffered fatal injuries.

According to the State Police, shortly before the fatal crash, Giroir was involved in a separate crash a few miles north of the fatal accident. They described it as a ‘hit and run.’

