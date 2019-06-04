Police escort family of ducks down the street

(6/4/19) WEST MONROE, La. — A family of ducks in West Monroe got a special police escort back to the river.

Detective Daniel Freeland shot the above footage this morning as a mother duck and her ducklings were escorted down Trenton Street.

The impromptu escort started near the Crosley/Trenton intersection and ended where the seawall meets the levee.

The family of ducks can be seen entering back into the river.

