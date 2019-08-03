Pedestrian killed in Iberville Parish crash

PLAQUEMINE, La.– Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A were called to investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, on Saturday night. The crash took the life of Dusty Rineheart, 36, of Plaquemine. The crash occurred on LA Hwy 1 south of LA Hwy 75 (Belleview Rd.) in Iberville Parish.

Upon investigation it was found that the crash happened when Rineheart was walking across the southbound lanes of LA Hwy 1. A 2000 Buick Park Regal, a 2019 Kia Optima, and a 2017 Allegro Motorhome were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1, at the same time that Rineheart was crossing the lanes.

Rineheart received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the local coroner’s office.

Impairment is suspected on the part of Rineheart, and a toxicology sample was obtained from him for further analysis.

All other persons involved in the crash were properly seat belted and were not injured. They were given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.