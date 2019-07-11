Open Rolls at Algiers Courthouse and Lakeview Christian Center pushed back to July 18; Open Rolls period extended

ORLEANS PARISH- Due to the projected weather event the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office will not be opening its satellite locations at the Algiers Courthouse and Lakeview Christian Center for the public inspection of the tax rolls on July 15.

All sites will be open for the public inspection of the tax rolls on Thursday, July 18, and will now close on Monday, August 19.

While the City Hall location is expected to be open July 15, property owners are asked to keep up with any closure notices for public buildings due to Tropical Storm Barry and if possible, save their questions about their revaluation until July 18.

Formal appeals will be accepted until 4 pm, Thursday, August 22 at all three locations or online at www.nolaassessor.com. The assessor’s office apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Any revisions to this announcement will be provided in a timely fashion at nolaassessor.com.