Officials: Morganza Spillway will not open Sunday

MORGANZA, La. (WAFB) – A spokesperson for the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority says the Morganza Spillway will not open Sunday.

The date of the opening was pushed back to Sunday, June 9. On Wednesday, officials said they would only release 20% of the water they initially planned to send into the Atchafalaya Basin.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for CPRA announced they would not be opening the spillway on Sunday.

Read the Army Corps of Engineers’ full statement.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now