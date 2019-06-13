Officials investigate missing Buddy Guy historical marker

A Louisiana historical marker honoring Grammy Award winner Buddy Guy is missing in Point Coupee parish.

Point Coupee Parish Office of Tourism director Jeanie Andre sat down with NBC Local 33. She said the marker went missing the weekend of May 11 after a vehicle crashed into it.

The bronze marker broke off from it’s mount and pictures from the scene of the crash show the marker on the ground, but Andre said that when she drove by the location on May 12, it was no longer there.

“It’s possible they could have sold it because he is a famous man,” said Andre, “they could get something for it.”

The Point Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said they’re aware that the sign is missing and consider it an open case.

“In our investigation, we went to all the pawn shops and all the metal shops that buy salvaged materials and we did not find anyone who had the sign or had seen the sign,” said sheriff Beauregard Torres, III.

Torres said it’s up to the property owner on whether charges would be filed. Because of the value of the sign, the theft charge would be a felony.

Andre however, said she met with board members for the tourism office and they have decided no charges will be filed.

“We just want the sign returned to the Point Coupee Parish Office of Tourism,” said Andre, “and the people of Louisiana.”

Anyone with information on the marker’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Pointe Coupee Communications Center at 694-3737.

