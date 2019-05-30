Officials: As water rises, take caution for fleeing wildlife

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is advising the public to be alert for wildlife species forced into populated areas by flood waters from the Mississippi River and spillways.

Rising waters will move wildlife from flooded habitat into adjacent residential and commercial areas where they may come into contact with residents.

Wildlife officials are urging citizens to minimize contact with animals while they seek temporary refuge from their flooded home range, the state department said.

Wild animals not posing a threat to humans should be left alone and should not be fed. Feeding wild animals will encourage those animals to remain in the vicinity of a new food source when they should be allowed to find natural habitat and food sources on their own.

