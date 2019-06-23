New Roads woman killed in Pointe Coupee Parish crash

NEW ROADS, La.– Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A were called to investigate on Saturday a two vehicle fatal crash on HWY 10 east of HWY 3131 (Hospital Rd.) in Pointe Coupee Parish. That crash occurred shortly before 2:30pm.

The crash took the life of Vivian Lejeune, 97, of New Roads.

Upon investigation State Police learned that the crash occurred as driver, Ralph Necaise, 74, of St. Francisville, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 10 in a 2001 Ford F150 pick-up. At the which time, Brandon Barnes, 34, of Deville, was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 10 in a 2017 Ram pick-up. For reasons unknown at this time, Necaise failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of the Ram. This caused the Ram to crash into the Ford and on passenger side door. Lejeune was the front seat passenger in the Ford.

Lejeune, was properly seat belted, but sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Necaise was also properly restrained, and sustained serious injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from Necaise for analysis.

Barnes, the driver of the Ram, only received minor injuries. He was properly seat belted at the time of the crash. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

