New Orleans’ music giant Dave Bartholomew dies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dave Bartholomew, a giant of New Orleans music and a rock n’ roll pioneer who with Fats Domino co-wrote and produced such classics as “Ain’t That a Shame,” ”I’m Walkin,'” and “Let the Four Winds Blow,” has died. He was 100 years old.

Bartholomew, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, died Sunday at a hospital in a New Orleans suburb.

His eldest son, Dave Bartholomew Jr., confirmed the news to The Associated Press, saying: “Daddy was 100 years and six months old. It was just that time.”

A trumpet player since childhood and a bandleader and arranger before World War II, Bartholomew befriended Domino in the late 1940s and collaborated with the singer-piano player on dozens of hits that captured Domino’s good-natured appeal, made him one of rock’s earliest stars, and New Orleans a center for popular music.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now