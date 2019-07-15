Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found across St. Tammany Parish

FILE – This 2006 file photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. The The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, announced new guidance for doctors whose pregnant patients may […]

The parish agency said the infected mosquitoes were collected over the last two weeks before Hurricane Barry made landfall.

COVINGTON, La.(WWL-TV)— The St. Tammany Parish Mosquito Abatement says multiple groups of mosquitoes collected across the Northshore are infected with West Nile Virus.

The infected mosquitos were found near the Tammany Hills area south of Covington, Cane Bayou/Fountainbleau Estates east of Mandeville and the Ben Thomas Road area of Slidell.

Crews are scheduled to spray larvicide and adulticide this week.

Mosquitos with West Nile Virus were first detected this year in May near the Tammany Hills neighborhood.

While most people who contract West Nile Virus do not actually develop symptoms, about one in five people develop fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, joint pain and fatigue, among other symptoms, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

While fatalities from West Nile virus are rare, symptoms become severe for about one in 150 people with the disease, and about one in 10 of those severe cases turn deadly, the CDC says.

