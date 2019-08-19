1  of  3
Breaking News
Kathleen Blanco dies after long cancer battle Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital U.S. Attorney announces charges against friend of Oregon District shooter
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Memorial services set for WVUE news anchor Nancy Parker

Louisiana

Her husband, Glynn Boyd said the doors will open at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at Xavier's Convocation Center in New Orleans.

by: WWL

Posted: / Updated:

photo credit WWL.

NEW ORLEANS — A date has been set for a memorial service to celebrate the life of award-winning journalist Nancy Parker.

Her husband, Glynn Boyd said the doors will open at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at Xavier’s Convocation Center in New Orleans.

“I also want you to know, we feel the love and the power of prayer. Nancy was an amazing person and I miss her like crazy. I will never get over this,” Boyd shared on Facebook. He asked for continued prayers for the Boyd/Parker family.

Nancy Parker’s 30-year career in broadcast journalism, including the past 25 at WVUE Fox 8, earned her some of the industry’s top awards and a reputation as a journalist who covered hard news but with tremendous heart.Glynn BoydHello my friends a memorial for my wife, Nancy Parker Boyd, is set for Friday at Xavier’s Convocation Center in New Orleans. Doors open at 9am. I also want you to know, we feel the…

Parker died in a small plane crash Friday near New Orleans Lakefront Airport, WVUE reported. It was no surprise to many colleagues that the story she was working on when it happened was about a pilot whose work including helping at-risk youth.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local