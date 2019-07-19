Lt. Governor Billy Nungessor takes over leadership of the National Lieutenant Governors Conference

WILMINGTON, Del. (Office of the Lt. Gov.) – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has officially been handed the reins as Chairman of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA). NLGA is the professional association for the second-highest ranking officials in all 50 states and the U.S. territories.

Lt. Governor Nungesser will serve as NLGA Chairman for the next year. “The lieutenant governor was chosen and confirmed to this position bi-partisanly by his peers from across the nation,” said NLGA Executive Director Julia Hurst.

“As a NLGA leader, Lt. Governor Nungesser will work with his colleagues to promote shared priorities and to find and foster multi-state solutions to mutual problems,” said Hurst. “Through NLGA, the nation’s lieutenant governors influence the national dialogue on areas of common ground and shared concern for the benefit of Louisiana, its people, and all states.”

“This is quite an honor for Louisiana and I look forward to tackling issues such as the need for more inspection on imported seafood, childhood obesity and expanded access to export markets for agriculture,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

The committee meets three times a year to chart issues and work to be pursued by the nation’s officeholders first in line of gubernatorial succession. Lt. Governor Nungesser serves until July of 2020 when he is eligible for re-appointment.

Lt. Governor Nungesser took office in January 2016 and some of his accomplishments include: increasing visitation by 9% in 2018, as 51.3 million people visited Louisiana; rebranding the state to the award-winning slogan of “Louisiana: Feed Your Soul;” increasing employment opportunities for people with disabilities by offering jobs at Louisiana State Parks; reducing deficit by 60% at Louisiana State Parks, saving $700,000 annually; and creating the Louisiana Foundation for Culture, Recreation and Tourism to support public/private partnerships and encourage investors to utilize our state parks and facilities to create additional recreational opportunities, ultimately resulting in projects being funded by the foundation and not Louisiana taxpayers.

The NLGA was organized in 1962 and seeks to promote the effectiveness of the Office of Lieutenant Governor. The professional association fosters interstate cooperation and provides a medium for exchange of ideas for the elected officials first in line for succession to the governor in each of the 50 states and five U.S. territories.