PORT ALLEN, LA (WVLA/ WGMB) – Law enforcement officers say, Jessica Clouatre of Port Allen, Louisiana is behind bars facing multiple drug charges including distribution and drug possession charges.

This comes after Clouatre’s boyfriend, Josef Richardson was killed when a West Baton Rouge Parish deputy was serving a search warrant at the Budget 7 Motel in Port Allen on July 25, 2019.

Clouatre’s bond was set at $41,000 on July 29.