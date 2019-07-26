Louisiana man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking pure methamphetamine

SHREVEPORT, La.- According to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph, Jonathon J. Hernandez, 39, of Elm Grove, Louisiana, was sentenced Thursday to serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 381 grams of pure methamphetamine.

His sentence will be served following a state imposed sentence, that Hernandez received for a parole violation related to a firearms conviction in the 26th Judicial District Court, Benton, Louisiana.

A traffic stop was made involving Hernandez’s vehicle, on November 14, 2018, by a Haughton Police Department officer, near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Louisiana Highway 157. During the stop it was found that he was operating an uninsured vehicle, was driving on a suspended (temporarily out of service) driver’s license and had several past arrests for drugs and weapons offenses. Hernandez allowed the officer to search his vehicle, where a small baggie of methamphetamine, a gallon-sized bag containing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia including a scale, a glass pipe, a syringe, propane torches and empty pill capsules, were found. He later admitted to traveling to Dallas, Texas, to pick up one kilogram of methamphetamine and that he was transporting the drugs found in his vehicle.

Federal law states, that certain drug charges carry mandatory minimum sentences. In this case, Hernandez possessed more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, which carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years.